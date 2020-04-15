Man charged in connection to woman's death in Ozark

Charges have been filed in connection to a woman's death nearly a month after her body was found inside a house in Ozark.

Darrell Hamilton, 50, has been held on two outstanding warrants since March 11, 2020. He's now facing first degree felony sodomy charges.

"It is abnormal for us to come across a case like this that isn't necessarily cut and dry," said Ozark Police Chief Justin Arnold.

He explained that investigating the circumstances of 45 year-old Amy Phippen's death is complicated.

"There are a lot of these layers that we're having to peel back to really paint that picture of exactly what was going. What it looked like not only the days leading up to her being discovered but also the weeks and months leading up to that," he said.

Court records say that Hamilton called a relative to say that Phippen fell and might be dead. That person called police. Authorities were then able to ping Hamilton's phone, locating him at a house on South Street.

Investigators stated that they found Phippen's partially nude, bruised body, inside a bedroom. A preliminary autopsy reports says that she was malnourished and had pneumonia. Though the pathologist hasn't said this is what may have killed her.

"We don't know the extent of what their lifestyle was. That's one of the things that is taking a little bit longer than a lot of investigations do," said Arnold.

For now, he said, detectives were able to confirm that Hamilton sexually assaulted Phippen. However he said that detectives are far from being finished with this case and more charges could be filed.

"We're doing everything we can to make sure that we produce a thorough investigation. We can find and locate answers," he said

Hamilton has a long criminal history covering multiple states.

Police believe that he will take off and that he poses a risk to the safety of the community.

He's being held on $100,000 bond at the Christian County Jail.

He'll be back in front of a judge at the end of April.