Man charged for arson, assault that hurt six Vienna firemen

A Jefferson City man was arrested and charged nearly six months after a fire that injured six members of the Vienna Fire Protection District.

Gary Travers Jr. was arrested Friday morning and faces multiple felony charges, including assault and arson.

The volunteer firefighters suffered moderate and severe burns from flying debris when an explosion happened while battling a house fire on August 16, 2019.

The Maries County Sheriff's Office says more arrests are possible as the investigation continues.

If convicted on current charges, Travers could be sentenced up to 95 years in prison.