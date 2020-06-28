Man charged after Cedar County deputies recover meth, cash

A Stockton man is behind bars after Cedar County deputies recovered meth and cash from a search warrant Friday.

Michael Masters, a Stockton resident, was arrested and charged with Class A Felony Trafficking, Class B Felony delivery of illegal substance (meth) and creating a public nuisance.

Deputies conducted the warrant in the 400 block of South Church Street. There, they seized one-quarter of a pound of methamphetamine and $1,500 in cash.

The arrest comes as part of an investigation including the Cedar County Sheriff's Office and the Community Narcotics Enforcement Team.

Masters is being held in the Cedar County Jail on $50,000 bond. He is considered innocent unless proven guilty in the court of law.