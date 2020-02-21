Man burned near Bois D' Arc home, sent to the hospital with serious injuries

A man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after he suffered a burn outside a Bois D' Arc home.

It happened Friday afternoon in a yard around Highway UU and Farm Road 94, just west of the Bois D'Arc Conservation Area.

Officials say the man was working outside Friday afternoon, then suffered serious injuries from a burn.

It's unclear what caused the injuries at this time, but officials continue to investigate.

The victim was not identified, but sent to a hospital in Springfield. We will update as more information becomes available.