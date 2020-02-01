Man accused of murdering MSU professor fit to stand trial

The man accused of murdering a Missouri State professor back in 2016 is competent to stand trial.

Edward Gutting, 46, is accused of stabbing to death Professor Marc Cooper at Cooper's home in Springfield.

Investigators believe Gutting chased Cooper into the kitchen with a knife, after entering through the back door.

A state psychologist says Gutting is now fit to stand trial.

Mental tests back in 2018 initially found him "incompetent to proceed at that time."

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 3.