Man accused in deadly Springfield crash last August pleads not guilty, denied bond

Andrew Lynch, accused of causing a crash that killed three people in Springfield last summer, pleaded not guilty to charges Friday.

Lynch faces three counts of second-degree murder and other charges for running from two crashes while driving drunk.

The crash happened back in August at Kearney and Glenstone in Springfield. Jamin, 41, Kim, 39, and Braeden Seabert, 19, all died at the scene.

Lynch's blood alcohol content came in nearly three times the legal limit. In court last week, a detective who interviewed Lynch in the Greene County Jail, said he admitted to doing marijuana and meth.

In addition to the plea, a judge also denied bond for Lynch on Friday.

A family member of the victims shared the following statement with KY3 after Lynch was denied bond: "We pray he will remain in jail for the safety of all."