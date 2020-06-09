Crash involving several vehicles shuts down I-44 near Waynesville, Mo

Modot says the westbound lanes of I-44 are closed past exit 159 because of a crash.

The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms that nine vehicles are involved. The Doolittle Fire Protection District reports on their Facebook Page that three or four tractor trailers have overturned.

We're working to find out about injuries to drivers and passengers.

Modot says it could be at least 7:00 Tuesday morning before the westbound lanes reopen. Drivers will have to find an alternate route.