MYTH BUSTER: Watch out for fake products to fight the coronavirus

This month's Myth Buster is tied to the coronavirus. We're working to keep you safe and healthy. Be cautious if you see companies claiming their product can fight off the coronavirus. Dietitian Cassie Dimmick shares some foods that can naturally give your body an immune boost.

Vitamin C:

Raw broccoli, blood oranges, strawberries and kiwis.

Vitamin D:

Milk, salmon, eggs and cheese

Vitamin D isn't found in a lot of foods, but salmon is a great source. So if your kiddos and family likes salmon, this pouch has 90% of the Vitamin D requirement in this little package. Egg yolks are another great source. If you take out the yolks, you're missing out on that!

Potassium:

Avocados, potatoes, lentils, dates, Brussels sprouts, bananas.

Potassium is also really important for keeping your blood pressure down. It offsets sodium.

Zinc lozenges are popular during cold and flu season, but Cassie says it's much better to get Zinc from the food you eat.

Zinc:

Meat, beans, almonds, pumpkin seeds, peas (even frozen peas) and Swiss cheese. Swiss cheese happens to be higher in zinc than other cheeses.