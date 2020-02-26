MSU's president says $4 million shortfall may lead to tough decisions

Missouri State University's president is bracing for spending cuts.

President Clif Smart estimates the budget shortfall will amount to $4 million.

Smart blames the shortfall on less money from the state legislature and enrollment declines. The school is looking at its options, including not filling open positions and postponing expansions to student programs.

"It really does tear you apart because we run a very efficient university," said Smart. "Our tuition is among the lowest in the state. unfortunately despite the great work our folks did for us in Jefferson City last year we're still funded per student on the low end of that,"

Smart says the school has cut more than $8 million from its budgets in the last three years.