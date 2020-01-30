MSU suspends all travel to China amid Coronavirus outbreak

Amid the spread of the new Coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control recommends against traveling to not only Wuhan China, but the entire country. Now, Missouri State University has suspended all travel to China.

Missouri State University says no one on campus has traveled to Wuhan over the last several weeks. In the U.S., all five confirmed cases of the respiratory virus are those who had traveled to Wuhan.

The school shared a letter with the entire university community Wednesday about the Coronavirus. It says all university travel to China is suspended for now. School leaders will revisit the issue in mid-February. The university is also reviewing its study abroad program for Spring break and next semester.

There are more than 500 students from China on the Missouri State campus. MSU says this is not a time when Chinese students would be traveling back home, because it's only the third week of the semester. They say most students from China do not even go home over the holiday break, but rather stay in the U.S. and travel. Right now, students at MSU's Springfield campus are celebrating Chinese New Year with special demonstrations on campus, but they're worried about their loved ones in China.

Missouri State University also has a campus in Dalian, China. Three U.S. citizens from MSU who are working as teaching assistants are currently in Dalian. But because classes across China are cancelled for now, they will return to the U.S. Dalian is nearly 900 miles away from Wuhan.

School leaders in Springfield encourage use of good hygiene, and here the concern remains focused on influenza.

"This virus is very similar to the flu and to colds, so we're just encouraging the same precautions, and we really want them to be aware of flu, because that's much more contagious right now, more around campus, around Springfield and around Missouri," said Suzanne Shaw, MSU Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

If students, faculty or staff get sick, there is a clinic on campus, Magers Health and Wellness Center, that is working closely with Springfield-Greene County Health Department and is aware of what to watch for with Coronavirus.