MSU, OTC announce campus reopening plans for fall semester

Next month, college students will move back to Springfield, but their classrooms and campus life will be very different because of the coronavirus.

Missouri State and Ozarks Technical Community College revealed their reopening plans as a united front Monday with an eye on education as well as keeping students and staff healthy and safe.

"It is going to look different and some things that normally do happen might be different or might not happen, just kind of being able and open and understanding is the biggest thing," said MSU Student Body President Tara Orr.

Tara Orr said the abrupt ending to the spring semester was a bit of a shock. Now she's thankful classroom doors will swing back open this fall.

University President Clif Smart says in-person classes will be back, but with modifications. Face masks will be required in classrooms, labs, testing centers and the student shuttle.

"Faculty will require students to wear a mask in class. If they do not, they will be dropped from the class," Smart said.

Ozarks Technical Community College Chancellor Hal Higdon said his campus will also require masks, no exceptions. Anyone who won't wear one will be asked to leave.

"Every smart person I know, every medical person I know tells us masking works. We know it works because in Springfield, Missouri it worked," Higdon said. "To keep my faculty safe, my students, my staff safe, to me, it's an easy decision."

Both schools will have upgraded cleaning procedures and will provide hand sanitizer and masks for students and staff.

Those changes will come with big costs to both schools.

Smart said in a news briefing Monday he recently approved spending more than $130,000 on cleaning products and fog disinfectant machines. MSU has stated some classrooms will be closed at certain times so they can be disinfected.

Higdon said with state funding being taken from his college, he's having to make budget cuts to many areas, except cleaning departments. Higdon said there will be cleaner available in classrooms for students who want to wipe down their seats before class.

Both schools will also be adding protective screens at cash registers and student service areas.

Higdon said OTC will have simpler policies because it does not have dorms, dining halls and athletic events to plan for, like Missouri State.

Both leaders say phased reopenings are possible, but they're taking it one step at a time, as every decision is dependent on the virus itself.

"We recognize that this is a moving target and so you're kind of walking that line between getting as much information out as we can, as quickly as we can and yet holding some decisions for longer," Smart said.

Orr said she's learning to adapt to the new normal of constant change.

"We all know that it's still up in the air so that's kind of scary but I'm' very excited to see what the semester brings. It's already going to throw a lot of curve balls but we all kind of expect it by now," she said.

MSU is still finalizing its mask policy and COVID-19 testing protocol. President Smart says those plans will be in place by Aug. 9, when students will be moving back to campus.

Missouri State University has new policies on move-in day for residence halls.

For that information, click HERE.

OTC will start class on Aug. 24 as originally planned, but will cancel its fall break and extend Thanksgiving break.

For more on OTC's plans and policies, click HERE.