The Missouri State High School Activities Association has announced fan attendance will be limited at this weekend’s Class 1-3 State Basketball Final Four.

Each school will have 150 tickets to distrtibute. These are the only vaild tickets. There will be no tickets sold at the box office. If you have pre-sale tickets they are void and ticket holders will need to get with their school to get refunds.

We are awaiting and more from MSHSAA.