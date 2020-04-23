MSHP finds 31 pounds of marijuana in traffic stop, Florida man charged

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers found nearly 32 pounds of marijuana in a hidden compartment from one man's vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers arrested Cameron Jones, 37, of Bayonet Point, Florida, in Callaway County. Highway Patrol says Jones was stopped for speeding and tailgating on I-70.

While investigating, troopers found 63 half-pound packages of marijuana in hidden compartment under a seat, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Jones faces charges for possession with intent to deliver and distribute marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, per MSHP records.