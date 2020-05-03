MO Senators set aside $20 million for PPE for meat packing plants

Missouri senators are setting aside $20 million in expected federal aid for the state's struggling meatpacking plants.

A Senate budget committee on Friday made the change to the state budget plan for the fiscal year that begins in July.

Employees work close to each other at meatpacking plants, which can enable the spread of COVID-19.

Nearly 300 workers at a northwestern Missouri pork processing plant have now tested positive for the coronavirus. Republican Sen. Justin Brown says the $20 million could be used to buy more personal protective equipment for workers at plants.

