The Howell County, Mo. Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman.

Kedra Michelle (Hale) Thompson disappeared February 18 around 3 a.m.

Family says it has not had any contact with her since. Police call her disappearance suspicious.

She drives a maroon Ford Taurus with Missouri license plate MP8-D6M.

If anyone has any information in reference to the whereabouts of Thompson, contact the Howell County Sheriff's Office at (417) 405-7072.