MISSING TEEN: Nixa police seek help finding 14-year-old boy

Nixa Police ask for the public's assistance with finding a missing teen.

Police say Benjamin Dixon, 14, went missing from his home on the north side of Nixa. He was last seen around 2:30 pm on Wednesday, April 1.

Police say Dixon is possibly in the Ozark area. He is described as six feet, one inch tall and 180 pounds with short blonde hair and blue eyes.

Dixon was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans and may be riding a silver Husky ten-speed bicycle, according to police.

If you have any information, contact the Nixa Police Department at 417-582-1030.