MISSING HIKER: Newton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office asks for help to locate missing hiker

Newton County (Ark.) Sheriff Glenn Wheeler is asking for your help to locate a man reported missing.

Thomas Reid, 65, of West Memphis, Ark., disappeared Saturday in the Hemmed-in-Hollow area near Compton along the Buffalo National River.

Sheriff Wheeler says he had been hiking the area with a family member. Reid at some point injured his leg. The family member hiked out to the Compton Trailhead and called for help. Reid was no longer there when help returned.

Reid is approximately six-fee talk and is 185 pounds with grey hair and a grey beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a denim button-up shirt and hiking boots and was most likely on or near the Sneeds Creek Trail.

"There were a lot of visitors to that area on Saturday and Sunday and we are hoping someone saw Mr. Reid or saw some indicator of a person in distress," Sheriff Wheeler said. "The National Park Service has a tip line that can be used to give any information, or anyone with any information can call the Newton County Sheriff's Office. We are hoping and praying we can locate Mr. Reid quickly."

Sheriff Wheeler said The Newton County Sheriff's Office is working closely with National Park Service Rangers and the NPS Investigative Services Branch, as well as Newton County Search and Rescue, Arkansas State Police, Mennonite Disaster Service, Tri-County Search and Rescue, Arkansas Alliance of Bloodhound Search Specialists, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Benton County Sheriff's Office Aviation and local Fire Departments and First Responders.

If you have any information about Mr. Reid, or if you were in the Sneeds Creek Area on June 13 or 14, you are asked to call the Newton County Sheriff's Office at (870) 446-5124 or call or text the NPS ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009. You can also submit tips at www.nps.gov/ISB and click on the "Submit a Tip" tab or email nps_isb@nps.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously.