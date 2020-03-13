Lucky Dog Show still on track for Saturday in Harrison, Ark.

The St. Patrick's Day Lucky Dog Show this year will have live Celtic music, a performance from the Crooked Creek Ceili Dancers, the dog show, raffle prizes, puppy kissing booth and more. All of it is a fundraiser for the Ozark Humane Society.

The show will be held at the Quality Inn Convention Center on Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and general admission is $5.

You can enter your dog into different contest categories, and it's $10 per category.

For more information, follow OHS on Facebook or call 870-577-3771.