Logan-Rogersville Fire Dept. shares water safety tips after weekend water rescue

As temperatures warm up, many people are heading out to the lakes and rivers here in the Ozarks to enjoy the outdoors.

But firefighters say the heavy rain we're getting could pose some dangers out on the water.

"Just make a plan. Where do you plan on starting your float? Where do you plan on getting out?" said Logan-Rogersville Assistant Fire Chief Grant Peters.

Peters said his crews performed a water rescue near Lake Springfield Saturday.

"Downriver, just a little bit from that, they were canoeing and tipped over and kayaking," he said. "From there they entered the water."

Peters said due to changes in the weather, sometimes the water moves much faster than it appears.

"We get a lot of rain, not necessarily in this area, but it could be coming from upstream and those rivers are maybe out of their bends and everything," he said. "They're maybe not expecting that or not experienced in that type of water and they just gotta realize that they've gotten in a little too far with what they're comfortable with. Usually then, it's too late."

If you plan to hop out on the water, he said its crucial to have a life jacket on. Peters said remain calm if your boat toes flip over.

"Try not to freak out. We understand it's a stressful event, nobody is planning on tipping over," he said. " Pre-plan those areas, if you're coming up on a rapid pull over, try to get off the river, walk down there and scout it out before if you can."

He said you should also share a plan to a family member and let them know where you're getting into the lake or river and when to expect to hear from you again.

"Before you plan that trip, check with your local weather," Peters said. "We're supposed to get a lot of rain, so the river levels and lake levels may change depending on that."

He said it's also a good idea to leave a note in your car with your route lined out.

"So if a county sheriff or firefighter or rescuer or somebody stops by and and says 'he,y this car has been here for a little bit,' and there's a note here saying they're supposed to be back on this day, at this time, you know there's something wrong," Peters said.