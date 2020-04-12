Springfield woman uses hobby to help during global pandemic

People all over the Ozarks have been stepping up and trying to do their part in the fight against COVID-19.

Marilyn Dolence, a Springfield resident, puts her talents to the test with hopes to make a difference. ​

Dolence started sewing at the age of 19, starting out by just making baby booties for friends, not knowing years later her talent would be used for so much more.

"I have made over 300 masks so far right now," said Dolence. "It's easy peasy, nothing to it,"

With Battlefield Mall being closed because of COVID-19, Dolence has been out of work. Now, she uses her time to make cloth masks.

"It's just a nice little face mask, it's nice because it expands out and you can actually add a filter, it's big enough you can put something in there for an added layer of protection," said Dolence.

Dolence says people from all over her neighborhood have been walking up to her front door, asking for one of her free masks.

"There is plenty out there, first come first serve," said Dolence.

Her husband Taylor Dolence says the community's response has been overwhelmingly positive, supporting her every stitch of the way.

"We have gotten letters from neighbors we have never met that just say thank you, this is a really nice thing you're doing," said Taylor Dolence.