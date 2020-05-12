Local stores, restaurants say pandemic taught them a lot

A lot of changes had to happen quickly for businesses during the pandemic but some of those changes they hope to keep.

Online sales boomed for local store The Uptown Boutique. They said people still wanted to shop even though they were at home. It was a moment for the shop to reflect on how they could make the experience better for their customers.

“It’s one of those things where we aren't in love with our website layout so we definitely want to change that and make it more user friendly,” said Sarah Schaeffer, Owner of The Uptown Boutique.

Schaeffer says she wants to make sure the online shopping experience mimics the sort of experience shoppers get when they come inside the store. And the pandemic meant lots of new customers for the store.

Bambinos restaurant is back open, but it looks a little different.

Walking into the restaurant you’ll notice fewer tables and chairs. It was a big surprise when they were booming over the weekend.

Owner Andy Faucett says he has had a few people tell him they just aren’t ready to eat out yet, but the ones that did stop by had a great experience.

“We’re just really having a good time I think from the support we are getting from customers,” said Faucett. “They’re tipping my staff very well. Which is great. Because they are working hard. A lot of them working double shifts.”

Faucett says that the pandemic did give them a chance to see how profitable it would be in the future to have a simple pick up and delivery location, which was their business model through the stay-at-home order.

