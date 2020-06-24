Ozarks sheriffs react to new police reform mandates from feds

Local law enforcers understand the new rules, but wonder how to put them into practice.

President Trump signed an executive order last week for police reform.

Now the sheriffs in our two largest counties in the Ozarks say they get the 'why'- and- 'what to do,' but they're not sure how to pay for it.

"I would like to get accreditation, but it doesn't matter if you are accredited, you still may have a police officer who is a bad actor like what we've witnessed," said Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott.

We talked to a couple local sheriffs, and they agree with what President Trump is trying to do with more oversight of policing, but they also say some of the mandates could be impossible to pay for.

"In order to achieve more, we're going have to get more money from the federal government if that's who is going to regulate this to be able to meet those standards," Arnott said.

Arnott says every time an officer makes the wrong call, that puts all police agencies into the collateral damage.

The new executive order calls for more training, more uniformity among all departments, and a better way of keeping bad cops from moving from one department to another. The sheriffs say they and others already do that.

"We're not re-creating anything. It's there. We just have to make sure it's utilized by every law enforcement agency," said Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole. Cole also says while it all makes sense, he senses unfunded mandates.

"Now we have the federal government looking over us saying this is what you are going to do or we're going to cut your funding, and I understand the reasons for that and why they are saying that, but they have to understand that we have to have a funding mechanism to make this happen."

For now, state attorneys general have 90 days to make a plan for each department in their state to be able to adhere to the new orders.

If any agency does not come into accordance with the new orders, they could lose federal funding. In Greene County, that amounts to about 5 million dollars of their overall yearly budget.

