Local organization puts up neighborhood People's Pantries to help families amid coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has put millions of Americans out of work or on unpaid leave. While people shouldn't feel ashamed to need a little help during the pandemic, they are, however, finding it challenging to access essentials.

Through community assessments, The Ozark Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC) found that many people can't buy or access the food and hygiene products they need. With that in mind, OACAC started community People's Pantries. The goal of the pantries is to feed and help anyone who needs it.

"We just want to make it available for people who maybe can't make it to the store," explained OACAC Project coordinator, Kathy Moore. "Sometimes, stores are closing a little bit early, and if you are working a late shift, you may not have time to get to a food pantry."

Moore explained the pantries were underway, but then the pandemic hit and made the need even more urgent. Project Coordinator Elizabeth Plappert said many families are struggling, and several for the first time due to the outbreak. A common issue Plappert said she sees is families either don't qualify for specified benefits or meet the income qualifications to receive emergency food.

Plappert said their goal is to pay it forward and help those in need through the People's Pantries. She said they hope that people's needs can be met, regardless of their situation.

"You can come and get whatever you need without feeling like someone is watching you," explained Plappert. "You don't have to feel like someone is monitoring what you're taking or need."

The People's Pantries are in discrete locations, for privacy and convenience, and are open 24 hours, seven days a week. They are in OACAC's ten counties. Each pantry will be based on a "give what you can and take what you need" formula.

Plappert and Moore said do not leave medicine, refrigerated, or frozen food in the pantry. If you do use the pantry, make sure to wash and or sanitize your hands before touching anything.

Each pantry was designed and crafted by volunteers in the Ozarks. OACAC is expecting to put up 17 pantries. All of the People's Pantries are expected to be up and ready to use over the next few weeks.

If you would like to volunteer to build a pantry, donate to the People's Pantries, or get location details, email Peoplespantires@OAC.AC

