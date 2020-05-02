Local musicians struggle during social gathering limits

Local musicians are feeling the effects of the coronavirus. With no social gatherings allowed, they have nowhere to play and no way to make money. Some of those musicians are worried they might be stuck in this situation even longer than other industries.

For Molly Healey, music is second nature.

"I literally just thank my lucky stars every day that I can play the instruments because I really enjoy it," said Healey.

She sings and writes songs, and plays the violin and the cello, anywhere from backyards to breweries to large festival crowds. Because of the coronavirus, she hasn't played in front of a live audience for weeks.

"That's the worst part is that financially, knowing that there's probably not an end to this any time soon," she said.

Lindberg's Tavern is known as a live music hub. Co-owner Ryan Dock said the social gathering limits have hit the business hard.

"We can't have anyone in the restaurant so we're limiting to to-go food which is not our normal forte," Dock said.

Starting on Monday, restaurants can open back up again for dine-in service, but can't allow more than 25% of their normal occupancy. Healey worries that won't be worth it for them to hire live music.

"For those of us that make that as our income, it's very terrifying because things like unemployment are going to run out and our options are going to be limited to what we get creative with," Healey said.

Local musicians like Healey and David Dove have gotten creative, taking to social media for virtual concerts and tip jars.

"You can try to focus on your craft and know that we are going to get through this," Dove said.

Dove and Healey both worry the music industry will get back to normal months after the rest of society.

"Most musicians are starting to face the reality that we are not going to have shows for the rest of the year," Healey said.

To Healey, her passion for music is essential and she wants to preserve it, but for now, she'll just have to wait to perform.

"Just like with restaurants and bars and other industries that are struggling right now, don't forget about us," she said.

Healey said she'll continue to do live concerts on her Facebook page and online groups until she can perform in front of crowds again.

The Lindberg's co-owner said it could be weeks before he considers bringing back shows.