Local investor outlines plan for casino at Lake of the Ozarks if State House bill fails

Tim Hand has been floating an idea for a while now. He want's to bring a casino to the Lake of the Ozarks.

"The idea started 10 years ago when the President Riverboat went out of business, and that license became available," Hand said.

The state's constitution wouldn't allow a casino on the Lake or anywhere else except the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers.

So, that license went to Cape Girardeau.

"We think this area is even more beneficial because it's really virgin territory," Hand said.

Hand said he and some other investors around the Lake of the Ozarks actually started working on an initiative petition two years ago.

It would expand gaming in the state to include the Lake of the Ozarks.

"A casino here at the lake would be a year round venture, and so many of the recreational activities aren't, so I think it's a win-win," Hand said.

That ballot initiative is on hold, at least for now. That's because State Representative Rocky Miller filed a bill that would open the Osage River, just below the Bagnell Dam, for a potential casino.

A committee approved the bill in early February. It's now waiting on a full House debate and vote.

"It's a compromise. It doesn't go near as far as we'd like," Hand said.

It could be a huge boost to the Lake economy.

"A casino at the lake will bring 100 million dollars of new revenue and 700 new jobs," Hand said. "So, if you're opposed to a casino at the lake, you're opposed to that."

"I greatly approve, mainly because it will help the schools with the money," said Marty Hall of Osage Beach.

But, not everyone is on board.

"We already have a very huge party atmosphere at the lake," said Victoria Gettler of Eldon. "I realize that's what makes money, but I think it would be nice to have a lot more family-focused things at the lake which we've really lost a lot of those over the years."

Hand says his group will start the initiative petition process if Rep. Miller's bill fails in the Capitol or by a vote of the people. It wouldn't make it on to a ballot until at least 2021.