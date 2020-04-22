Insurance claims on the rise following storms; adjusters making COVID-19 changes

We've certainly had some wild swings in our weather.

Cold, hot, and on Monday, hail peppered the Ozarks from Mountain Grove to Mammoth Spring, Arkansas.

Insurance companies are handling a surge of claims during this pandemic a little differently.

"These past four to six weeks have been real busy," Shelter Insurance's Director of Public Relations Jay MacLellan told KY3.

Monday night, hail fell in West Plains and in areas south.

The hail looked more like snow covering the ground.

Many vehicles now need repairs to dents and chipped glass.

Jay MacLellan with Shelter Insurance says in some cases, adjusters are working six or seven days a week to process all the claims.

"Get in touch with you within 24 hours. That is definitely something that we want to do just to basically say hey, we acknowledge the fact that you've had a claim and then shortly thereafter were going to send somebody to take a look at your car or your home and get that process started," MacLellan added.

And in order for everyone to stay safe during the pandemic, more of the work is being done electronically.

"We're doing a lot of emails and phone calls. We're doing a lot of this, we're doing FaceTime or other video calls especially if they have damage on the inside," MacLellan explained.

When adjusters do have to make a visit, customers can stay inside.

"We're going to have them call the customer and say hey, listen, we're aware of your claim, MacLellan exclaimed. I just wanted you to know that I will be taking a look at your home or vehicle. You do not need to be present. We don't want them present."

Mountain Grove firefighter Lt. David Todd had cars damaged by large hail stones last month.

"It went from pea sized hail to probably about tennis ball-sized hail real quick," Todd said.

His claim was handled virtually through a different insurance company, but Todd says that also slowed the process a bit.

Todd says his claim was handled when things were drastically changing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We did a lot of emailing back and forth and they had actually sent a tow truck to pick up our vehicle and took it to their facility where they could have an adjuster take care of the rest from there."

Insurance companies want to remind clients that after storms, auto body shops and roofing companies are usually swamped and thus claims may take a little longer.

