Springfield infectious disease doctor is cautiously optimistic about a common steroid being used to fight COVID-19

CoxHealth's infectious disease doctor, Dr. Robin Trotman, is staying cautiously optimistic on the effectiveness of dexamethasone in fighting the coronavirus.

An Oxford study released on Tuesday called the commonly used steroid "groundbreaking." Researchers in the UK are using the drug to help some of their sickest COVID-19 patients.

They found that dexamethasone reduced the risk of death by a third, but only for patients on ventilators. The drug didn’t have an impact on patients who have good lung function.

Dr. Trotman said they’ve used steroids on patients with COVID-19 but follows the guidelines give, not the ones the researchers used for their study. He said we don’t have enough details from the study and it needs to be peer reviewed.

“Put the brakes on," Dr. Trotman said. "It’s not a game changer as far as we know. It might be. If we have good data then we’ll study it further. If it saves lives that’s awesome and that’s what we hope to see when we actually see the details and the methods.”

Dr. Trotman also said people shouldn't take steroids at home if they think they have the virus.

"Don't take steroids at home if you think you have COVID," Dr. Trotman said. "That's the wrong answer. This is really reserved for sick patients requiring oxygen and it would be administered in the hospital."

He says dexamethasone can have adverse side effects. Some of those include sleep problems and increased blood sugar in diabetics. Dr. Trotman said he wants people to continue to social distance and wear masks in order to stop the spread of the virus.

"We know that masks work," Dr. Trotman said. "We've demonstrated that. That's no longer questionable. It's no longer political. It's a fact that wearing masks prevents transmission."

Dr. Trotman said he is waiting for full details from the study to be released and for the data to be peer reviewed so they can find out just how effective this steroid is.