Local hotel forced to layoff employees, cut hours due to historically low guest numbers in the hotel industry

According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, more than 50,000 jobs that support the hotel industry here in Missouri, have been lost due to the coronavirus. Across the nation, millions of hotel workers have been laid off as occupancy levels drop to historic lows.

The Holiday Inn Express and Suites' parking lot, which is normally pretty full this time of year, is pretty desolate on a Friday night.

The general manager says the hotel was gearing up for a busy few weeks with conferences, concerts and other events that were scheduled here in town. Now, hours are being cut and employees are being laid off just to keep the doors open.

"We were gearing up for a busy, busy time and all of the sudden it slammed us and we went down...hard. And we're not the only one. It's all the hotels in town," General Manager Rhonda Blankenship told KY3.

Just three weeks ago, all 96 rooms at the Holiday Inn Express were occupied.

"Monday thru Thursday we usually run about 100 percent occupancy," Blankenship added.

Then, General Manager Rhonda Blakenship says, day by day, numbers began to drop.

"On the night that we should've had a full house, I came in and we were at 50 percent. The next day we came in and we were at 25 to 30 percent and that's when it was like, it's hit," Blankenship explained.

Three new hires didn't get a chance to start work and Blankenship had to do something she's never done in her 25 years in the hospitality business.

"Laid off two or three employees and we have cut back all of my full-time employees are now down to four days a week," she said.

Blankenship says she routinely checks to see how full other hotel's parking lots are.

"The one's I'm seeing around town are a lot lower....about half of what we're doing here," she added.

Nationwide, According to the American Hotels and Lodging Association, for the last week of March, 7 out of 10 hotels rooms were empty.

"I never thought I would be excited to walk in on a Wednesday or Thursday night or Thursday morning and say, oh my gosh, we had 28 rooms last night. That is amazing," Blankenship exclaimed.

With fewer guests, Blakenship says staff is deep cleaning the entire hotel and making necessary repairs.

"4th floor and 3rd floor are shut down and we're doing deep cleaning. We're cleaning the carpets. We're cleaning everything. Those floors are now being touched and deep cleaned," she stated.

Thanks to the Paycheck Protection Program, a part of the $2.2 Trillion CARES act, small businesses like the hotel, will be able to receive a government loan that won't have to be paid back as long as the hotel uses the money to keep employees and meets other guidelines.

That could help with expenses for two months.

"Hopefully by then this will have passed and we can start looking at how we can recoup from that."

Coming up in November, West Plains is scheduled to host the National Junior College Athletic Association Volleyball tournament. 16 teams, their families, fans and more will be coming to town to stay. The tournament alone is projected to have a $2 million economic impact for the city of West Plains. Hotels here are counting on that business. Of course it remains to be seen what impact the coronavirus will have that far in the future.

