Mercy, CoxHealth ease visitor restrictions

Starting Friday, Cox and Mercy are easing restrictions and allowing patients to have visitors.

In order to visit the hospitals, visitors will be asked COVID-19 screening questions, get their temperature checked and be asked to wear a face mask.

Janell Christensen wasn't able to be with her husband last night as he was admitted to the emergency room at Mercy. But a few hours later, she was allowed to see him.

"It alleviates a lot of stress for him because he's got me here," Christensen said.

Mercy loosened its restrictions at 6 a.m., allowing patients to have one visitor a day. For a full list of Mercy visitor restrictions, click here .

Janell's husband is hard of hearing. She said his hearing aids died while he's been in the hospital. She acts as his translator and said things would have been a lot more complicated if she couldn't be there.

"It would've been a difficult situation with his hearing challenges because everybody's masked," she said. "He reads lips so nobody's lips are showing so he needs that."

Cox Health in Springfield also changed its restrictions but they're a little different from Mercy. CoxHealth now allows patients one visitor between certain two hour windows. For a full list of their visitor restrictions, click here .

However, both hospitals say the patients have been understanding during these past few months.

"We know it was not a friendly process to restrict visitors. It was purely out of community safety and coworker safety," said Mercy Springfield Communities President, Craig McCoy.

Christensen said the emotional support of a visitor can make all the difference.

"Just having one person is ideal," she said. "You don't need a big bunch of people standing around beds and stuff like that anyway it's not a visitation, it's a hospital. But having one person as an advocate to help them, that's important."

Cox and Mercy said they are still encouraging social distancing inside the hospitals and they will be monitoring the number of COVID-19 cases before making further decisions on visitor policies.