Springfield-Greene County Health Department keeping a close eye on Coronavirus

A second case of Coronavirus has been confirmed in the United States. A woman in Chicago tested positive for the respiratory illness.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a case in Washington State. Both patients are hospitalized tonight. The CDC and local officials are keeping a close eye on this virus. It's a new virus in a family of viruses that many of you have already heard of.

"It is in the similar family as something like the common cold or SARS or MERS," said Kathryn Wall, Public Health Administrator for the Springfield/Greene County Health Dept. "Some of those terms that people would be aware of."

This virus, called the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, is concentrated in China, but has appeared now in seven countries, including the US. The most recent one in Chicago. Officials in that city taking precautions on keeping it isolated.

"Any traveler who screens positive for a potential illness would not pass through the general airport population," a spokesperson for the Chicago Dept. of Health stated.

The symptoms have varied with the disease.

"Some cases have reported a dry cough, others have not," said Wall. "Some have reported a fever, others have not"

This has left more questions than answers at this point. Kathryn Wall with the Greene County Health Department says communication across all agencies will be key to safety.

"Making sure there are no symptoms," she said. "In this case travel is gonna be that central thing that we are asking folks to be aware of and that we are asking practitioners to be asking (if people have traveled to China) as they are screening patients."

But there is good news.

"Right now the CDC is considering this a low risk for the general population," said Wall.

But should it show up in Greene County, they're prepared.

"A key part of our job is communicating with local hospital partners," said Wall. "With other emergency management type professionals to make sure that there is a plan in place, um, and that everyone's on the same page."

Wall stressed several times that the main risk factor is traveling to the Wuhan area of China where transmission has occurred.

KY3 also reached out to Kent Boyd at the Springfield Branson National Airport, and he said if the disease becomes more widespread, the airport would assist the health department with screenings or any other way they could.