Local health departments advising self-quarantine after spring break travel to high-risk areas

On Thursday, the Springfield-Greene Co. Health Department released an advisory asking that people returning from spring break trips or other travel outside the Ozarks to self-quarantine themselves for two weeks to make sure they are not spreading the coronavirus to the area.

On Friday, Clay Goddard, the Springfield-Greene Co. Health Department Director, clarified the guidance recommendation after it caused many questions from the general public.

"We are asking that people use their best judgement in keeping themselves safe," he said. "I want to be clear that my concern is where folks went to a highly populated area. We've seen images on the news of packed beaches and bars. That's really the travelers I'm focused on, not people who may have gone to the Lake of the Ozarks or Branson. I'm concerned about people who went to areas where there's more endemic disease and they were crowded together. We tried to make that message simple and I think we created a little more confusion than what was necessary."

Goddard is one of the many officials sounding the alarm that the next two weeks are crucial as to whether America stems the tide or falls into the abyss of the coronavirus outbreak. That's why you see so many closings and more advisories like this latest one about self-quarantining when returning from trips to high-risk areas.

"We are in our crucible moment as a generation," Goddard pointed out. "It's critical that we sacrifice and make the right choices."

Springfieldian Spencer Ernst fits the description of the kind of traveler Goddard was referencing after going to Las Vegas last weekend with his buddies for a bachelor party.

Just one day after arriving they learned that casino employees had tested positive for the virus and they soon received a letter from the MGM Grand that all the business's properties would soon shut down.

By the time Ernst left to come home, the Vegas Strip was about to shut down for the first time since the Kennedy assassination in 1963.

"So the reason I'm quarantined now is a safety measure because when we arrived in Las Vegas, (it was) extreme low risk according to the CDC. As we left, (it was) high risk. You had dealers wearing surgery gloves as you're trying to play table games, hotel workers wearing masks. It was scary."

When Spencer left the Vegas airport on Monday it was even more unsettling because of the massive crowds trying to get out of town at 5 o'clock in the morning.

"It took forever to get through the TSA line because it felt like an evacuation," he said.

Overall it was a learning experience as to how quickly the world can change.

"We can say we shut down Las Vegas but not in a really cool 'Oceans Eleven' making-a-lot-of-money kind of way," he said. "As a gambling man I thought going on the trip was worth the gamble. Now I'm second-guessing that decision."

He and his buddies are now all in self-quarantine and so far none of them have shown symptoms of the virus.

"Hopefully what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas," he said with a smile.