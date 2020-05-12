Springfield food service gets federal contract to help six state food banks including Ozarks Food Harvest

On a cold, rainy Tuesday morning a Missouri National Guard unit from Monett sets an unwavering pace in running a mobile food pantry at north Springfield's Crimson House where the line of cars stretches down the street and never seems to get shorter.

It's part of the increased burden the coronavirus pandemic has placed on the Ozarks Food Harvest program which is supplying the food that's being handed out.

"It's a whole new world," explained Bart Brown, the President/CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest. "Unemployment is unprecedented. We've had over 20,000 folks just in Springfield become unemployed and so at the mobile food pantry we're doing three-to-four times-a-week now where before we were doing them twice a month. On a recent local food pantry where we typically get about 100 families, we served 300."

If the increased demand wasn't bad enough, the food bank that serves 28 area counties has seen its expenses triple in the past month.

"A truckload of tuna that last week cost $45,000 this week cost $85,000," Brown said.

But now SGC Foodservice, a local family-owned food supplier since 1865 and long-time supporter of the Ozarks Food Harvest, is helping not only that organization but five other food banks across Missouri by supplying them with pre-cooked meats and dairy products that come from the USDA's Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program, meaning it will bring new markets for struggling farmers across the country.

"All of the bids are awarded on 100 percent U.S. farmer and agriculture products," said Jeff Tynes, the President/CEO of SGC Foodservice. "Dairy, pork and poultry products are from U.S. producers so across the nation there will be millions-and-millions of pounds of product going through and it will be a significant boost for all those industries."

It should also boost the food service industry.

"We as a food service company serve restaurants and with the restaurants shut down, that's a big part of our business," Tynes said. "We've been fortunate and kept everybody working but we're happy to know that now we'll be working with those food banks to serve their needs in Missouri."

And that is very appreciated by those food banks who are suddenly laboring to meet the demand while their own supply pipelines are struggling,

"Our supply chain is strong," Tynes said. "It is a big need out there and an immediate one so we're working as fast as we can to get it out there as quick as we can."

"Things are so tight right now with the food supply that this is invaluable to us," Brown said. "Quite frankly, we've got $1.2 million on order right now but some of it is not coming in until August, some of it is being delayed until September."

The Tynes family, which runs SGC Foodservice, is no stranger to helping Ozarks Food Harvest. They helped start the organization back in 1983 and have made monetary and food donations over the years in addition to their latest partnership.