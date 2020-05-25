Local family remembers the death of their fallen hero on Memorial Day

On this Memorial Day, a local family is remembering the death of a loved one, killed in Iraq. Jacob Barton of Rolla lost his life 11 years ago, shot by a fellow soldier at a clinic in Baghdad.

"I miss him every day, it doesn't get better," said Hannah Barton.

Hannah Barton is the sister of Jacob Barton, a soldier from Rolla who was killed at the age of 20 years old while living his dream.

"He loved the military, he wanted to be in for life, he wanted to do 20 years and retire, he was all about the military," said Hannah Barton.

But, on May 11, 2009, those dreams came to an end. Jacob Barton went to get help at the stress clinic at Camp Liberty in Baghdad, he was suffering with depression after losing his mother.

"He was in the clinic, handing over his gun when the first shots were fired," said Hannah Barton.

Another soldier, stormed into the clinic, killing 5 people, one of them being, Jacob Barton.

"My brother's last words were, "Is it really one of us?" said Hannah Barton.

Hannah Barton says she still remembers the day she received the news, one of her worst nightmares came true.

"I know everybody always says time heals all wounds, but it doesn't really heal them it scars them over a little bit, you get used to dealing with it every day," said Hannah Barton.

And while Hannah Barton deals with her loss daily, she hopes to teach her children the true meaning of Memorial Day.

"Respect all the people who have died for us and tried to save this country," said Jakias Coleman. Coleman is Hannah Barton's son.

The soldier who killed Jacob Barton and four others has been sentenced to life behind bars without parole.