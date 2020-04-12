Local egg producer donates 300K eggs to Ozarks Food Harvest for Easter

Opal Foods, a local egg producer, made a generous donation to Ozarks Food Harvest ahead of Easter.

The Springfield food bank received 302,400 eggs from Opal foods to help provide food-insecure families across the Ozarks with an Easter-themed meal option.

Opal Foods has donated more than 3.6 million eggs since its first annual donation in 2008.

“This donation from Opal is essential for families facing hunger, especially right now in the midst of COVID-19,” said Bart Brown, president/CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest. “Eggs serve as an excellent source of protein, and they’re so versatile. We’re thankful for Opal and this continued partnership that helps provide eggs to so many of our hunger-relief partners across the Ozarks.”

Opal Foods is a franchisee of Eggland’s Best and produces eggs in Missouri, Colorado and Iowa. The company, headquartered in Neosho, employs over 300 people.