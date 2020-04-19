Local crafters make extenders called 'Mask Monkeys' to help essential workers

For two women in Springfield, making mask extenders is simply a small gesture to help make a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After learning of the trouble that frontline and essential workers experience while wearing masks for long shifts, Larra Keeth-Alford and Sister-in-law Nicole Keeth took action.

Larra and Nicole turned to their hobbies and used extra time to create mask extender assistance, called Masks Monkeys.

The mask extenders act as handles, so your mask won't cause tension on your ears or irritation on your face. Nicole said Mask Monkeys are entirely free for anyone who needs one.

With the mindset of paying it forward at the forefront, Nicole and Larra said they're working as quickly as possible. What started as 100 requests, grew to more than 500 requests in just days.

Larra said while that number continues to rise, they realized they needed to work even harder. The influential duo quickly became an army of 15, with volunteers spanning across four counties in southwest Missouri.

Lara and Nicole have already distributed more than 150 extenders across the country. They said Mask Monkeys is a small way of hopefully showing that people should and do care, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Mask Monkeys' orders continue to grow, the army of crafters are standing by. Larra said the mask extenders are made to order, so please be patient.

To place an order, donate, or volunteer, you can message Mask Monkeys on,Facebook, or email maskmonkeysspringfieldmo@gmail.com.

You can also drop off supply donations for Monkey Masks at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1320 S Glenstone Ave.