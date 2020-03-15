COVID-19 causes local churches to switch to live stream

Many faith leaders here in the Ozarks had some tough decisions to make regarding Sunday service.

On Friday, March 13, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department asked community events expecting 250 or more people to voluntarily postpone or suspend for the time being. The health department said it understood that faith leaders might not be able to change plans for services Sunday, March 15, but to start thinking ahead for their services next weekend.

Ridgecrest Baptist Church is doing things a little different Sunday due to the Coronavirus.

Senior Pastor, Jeremy Muniz says they came to the tough decision to switch to live stream. He said it was not easy. However, he felt it was the best thing to do for his church.

Coronavirus concerns have caused other churches to cancel services Sunday, while some have still organized gatherings.