Springfield businesses get creative while practicing social distancing

Local businesses are responding to Springfield Mayor Ken McClure's call to limit gathering to 10 or fewer people, with creativity. The measure, announced Tuesday night, required bars and restaurants to shut down their dining rooms. It stays in effect until at least April 1 at 12:01 a.m.

Shops say they've seen a lot less foot traffic but they are coming up with new ways to keep their doors open while practicing social distancing.

Coffee Ethic posted a sign on Wednesday that said: "To-go orders only." The shop is only allowing customers to stop in and pick up their stuff and leave.

Local restaurant Bambinos Cafe also is only allowing take-out options or delivery. They are even waiving the delivery fees for orders.

See how local stores are getting creative in the video above.