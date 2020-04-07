Little Rock banning vehicle caravans during outbreak

In this Sunday, March 29, 2020 photo, a video screen outside the Clinton presidential library in Little Rock, Ark., includes guidance about social distancing. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' largest city is banning vehicle caravans during the coronavirus outbreak after a large crowd of vehicles gathered over the weekend.

The order defines a caravan as five or more vehicles traveling to a location with the intent of exiting them for recreational purposes.  Little Rock has already imposed a nighttime curfew in response to the outbreak. Arkansas has enforced other restrictions, including a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, but has stopped short of a stay at home order.

The state says at least 932 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 