Linn Creek, Mo. police chief arrested, charged with assault

Linn Creek, Missouri Police Chief Greg Berry was arrested Saturday afternoon by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. His arrest stems from an off-duty incident on October 10, 2019.

Berry had been suspended from his Chief of Police position since October 11.

During an interview in December, Linn Creek Mayor Jeff Davis said the incident happened while Berry was off duty. The investigation was handed over to the Attorney General's Office.

"Anytime it involves - especially with it being a chief of police - any information that would normally go to the Camden County prosecutor's office or such is probably going to be turned over to a higher court," Davis told KY3/KSPR's Andrew Havranek in December.

Berry has been charged with fourth degree domestic assault, a misdemeanor. He is out of the Camden County Jail on an own recognizance bond.

