Lightning strike Friday splinters tree, causes damage outside Springfield home

A lightning strike caused significant damage outside of a home Friday afternoon in southwest Springfield.

A tree outside of the home was splintered after taking the brunt of a lightning bolt during afternoon storms.

The homeowner, located in the 800 block of west Rockwood, says the strike also broke the windshield window of an RV, ripped off a car's door handle, and fried his trucks on board computer system.

"I was in the living room, she was upstairs, and we heard this big loud "BOOM!" We looked out and this tree was all over my car and truck and you can see what happened," said Clyde Bales.

Fortunately, Bales says no one was hurt.