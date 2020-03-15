Liberty Utilities won't shut off power for customers in response to COVID-19

Liberty Utilities says it will not disconnect power for customers until at least May 1, 2020, even for customers who do not pay their upcoming utility bill.

The decision comes in response to the spread of COVID-19. It will cover residential and business customers.

Leaders say the decision will assist customers and communities in wake of Coronavirus concerns.

"We recognize our customers count on the essential services Liberty provides," said Brent Baker, Liberty Utilities Vice President of Customer Experience Operations. "With the uncertainty surrounding this virus, we want to ensure our customers have access to the services they need to help maintain their health and safety."

Liberty Utilities covers power for thousands in southwest Missouri. It's empire district is based in Joplin, Missouri.

The company says it will continue to monitor the situation and update on other measures taken in response to the spread of Coronavirus.