Liberty Utilities building new wind farm in Jasper, Dade and Lawrence Counties

Liberty Utilities is beginning work on the new Kingspoint wind farm located in Jasper, Dade and Lawrence Counties.

Liberty Utilities is putting up 69 wind turbines in this area south of Golden City. They will stretch for several miles over three counties.

The turbines will go up in June. Construction crews must first build a temporary concrete plant. The base of each wind turbine takes a huge amount of concrete. And there is not a concrete plant anywhere near.

"So right now they'll see some increased traffic with mostly gravel coming in and heavy equipment," said Shaen Rooney, Liberty Utilities Senior Manager of Strategic Projects. "They'll be doing some road improvements. Logistics are a big part of this project. They'll be bringing some big equipment into the area, some large wind turbines, so we have to prepare the area's infrastructure to receive all those deliveries."

The utility plans to build more wind farms in Barton County and Neosho County in Kansas.