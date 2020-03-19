Leigh's Lost and Found: the ongoing search for a long lost cat in Nixa

In our Leigh's Lost and Found today, the ongoing search for a beloved family cat, missing for more than five months now.

"She had a trauma to her tail so they had to cut it off."

Kami Downing fell so in love with this cat at the Humane Society, she waited two months for her to heal and bring her home.

"She used to help me with the gardenso I'd take little videos of her."

Kami named her Chimera and documented her exploits on her phone, both inside and outside. Chimera used the doggy door to get out to sun herself during the day.

"She wouldn't go further than our yard. She'd usually sit on the porch or go underneath the porch or be in our garden."

But on October 17th, she never came back in. Kami has posted her faithfully on my Lost and Found page since then, and tried every trick in the book.

"I've printed almost a hundred fliers out, I laminated 20 to 30 of those and put them all over Nixa and I still have them outside our house. I've tried putting our sheets out, I've tried gathering her hair from our vaccuum and putting it outside, her litterbox, just about everything."

But still, no sightings of Chimera, or any good leads.

"Potentially I think someone thought she was an outdoor cat that nobody owned and maybe like picked her up."

If that's the case, Kami is hoping that person sees this and sees just how much she misses her baby.

"If I could just make sure she's okay. Maybe if I could get her back, that would mean the world to me."

If you see this cat or know anything, please reach out to the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page.