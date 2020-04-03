Leigh's Lost and Found: our featured lost dog has a microchip that tracks back to Nebraska

In today's Leigh's Lost and Found, our featured lost dog may have traveled a long way.

The Lab/Hound mix has a microchip that tracks all the way back to Nebraska, but that is where the road ends.

"Unfortunately, that chip was never registered. It was implanted at a rescue in Nebraska and according to their records, they had no konwn owner. The chip was likely given during a low cost chipping clinic."

The male dog was found in the 900 block of north Campbell on March 25th.

He's about two to three years old and he has been fixed, so someone was taking care of him and spent the money to get that done.

He has a distinctive brindle coat and a small area over his right eye that doesn't have any hair.

If you recognize this dog or have any information, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also visit their website to see pictures of all the animals currently there.

And be sure to check out the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page. Anyone can post a lost or found animal on there and you can look through various albums of lost/found animals, sightings and reunions.