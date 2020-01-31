Leigh's Lost and Found: feautring a lost Lab mix found with a teal collar

In today's Leigh's Lost and Found, our featured lost dog is a sweet, little Lab mix. She showed up at an apartment complex, but so far, no one there or nearby, has claimed her.

"She was found in the 2900 block of north National. She was running around an apartment complex there and a resident there brought her in from the cold for the night and we picked her up the next morning."

That person did walk around the complex, knocking on doors, but no one recognize the dog.

Shelter Coordinator Josh Doss says the female dog is about three to four years old and is a Black lab, mixed with something smaller since she's only 40 pounds.

She did have a teal collar on when she was found but no tags or a microchip. She's been at the shelter since January 22nd.

If you recognize today's featured dog, or if you've lost a pet, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also visit their website to see all the animals currently there.

Also, be sure to check out the Leigh's Lost and Found faceboook page where anyone can post a lost or found animal at any time.