Leigh's Lost and Found: featuring an usual mix of a Chihuahua and Basenji

In our Leigh's Lost and Found today, our featured lost dog is an unusual mix of breeds.

At first glance, he looks like a Chihuahua, but based on his ears and his lalck of barking, they think he's mixed with a Basenji.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, "Basenjis are a South American dog. They're slightly larger than he is. They typically don't bark and we haven't heard him bark much so we don't know for sure if that's what he might be."

The male dog is just about a year old and has a lot of energy.

Someone found him wandering around the are near Fassnight Park near Grant and Catalpa on April 6th.

He did have an orange collar on so he belongs to someone. Unfortunately, there was no tag or chip and he also is not fixed, which is likely why he ran off.

If you recognize this dog or have any information, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also check out their website to see pictures of all the animals currently there.

Another great resource is the Leigih's Lost and Found facebook page where anyone can post a lost or found animal at any time.