Leigh's Lost and Found: featuring an escape artist American Bulldog/Lab mix

In our Leigh's Lost and Found today, our featured dog appears to be an escape artist.

The American Bulldog and Lab mix has gotten loose several times in one Springfield neighborhood and finally wound up at animal control.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, "he's intact which is probably why he was out running. In fact, the people who found him said they'd found him before, several weeks prior and they thought they'd gotten him back to his home but not so sure the second time around."

This last time, the male dog was found in the 3100 block of east Valley Water Mill. That was two weeks ago but no one has called about him yet.

He's only about one or two and has a lot of energy and can be vocal if he's not getting enough attention. Unfortunately, he didn't have a collar, tag or chip.

If you recognize this dog or know where she belongs, call animal control at 417-833-3592. Also be sure to check out their website to see pictures of all the animals currently there.

You can also post a lost or found animal at any time on the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page.