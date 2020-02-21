Leigh's Lost and Found: featuring a senior Beagle mix with hip issues

In our Leigh's Lost and Found today, our featured lost dog is a senior lady with a couple of health issues..

"We usually try to base their age on their teeth. She's got a pretty good amount of tartar on her teeth which tells us she's at least eigh to ten years of age. She's got some hip issues. She's able to get around but you can tell that they don't quite move like they should."

Animal control thinks she's mostly a Beagle mixed with something like a Boston Terrier.

She was found in the 2400 block of east Seminole on Valentine's Day, with no tag, chip or collar. Despite that, she's in relatively good shape for her age and someone has obviously been caring for her.

If you recognize today's featured dog or if you've lost a pet, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

You can also post a lost or found animal on the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page. Just click on the related link.