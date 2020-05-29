Leigh's Lost and Found: featuring a lost Lab mix with a unique tail

In today's Leigh's Lost and Found, our featured lost dog has a unique look that may help someone recognize him.

At first glance, he looks like your typical Black Lab mix, but then you see his tail.

"We think he's some kind of Lab mix but he has a bobbed tail and he doesn't look like any breed that would have a bobbed tail. There doesn't seem to be anything wrong with it, he just has a bob tail."

The male dog was found in the area of Parkhill and Walnut Lawn on May 22nd.

He just walked up to someone's door and started scratching to get in. Unfortunately, he didn't have a collar, tag or chip.

He does have a little bit of white on his chest, neck and toes and he has not been fixed.

If you recognize this dog, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also check out all the pictures of the animals at the shelter by clicking on the related link to their website.

Another great resource is the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page, where anyone can post a lost or found animal at any time.