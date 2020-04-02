Leigh's Lost and Found: check out these amazing reunions of long lost pets!

In today's Leigh's Lost and Found, we're sharing some amazing success stories.

We could all use a smile nowadays and these long lost pets that are now back home are sure to bring you one.

A black cat named Stranger definitely became a stranger when he disappeared from his Ozark home last June.

Ten months later, his family couldn't believe it when he turned back up, proving you should never give up hope.

Persistence paid off for a found Australian Shepherd dog. The finder posted on the Lost and Found page with no results, but tried one last time and the owner finally saw it. They're so happy Ozzie is back home.

Huskies like Kip are notorious escape artists. He got away back on February 7th.

Almost a month to the day later, someone who'd seen his lost post called to say he was in their backyard and he was reunited.

Mimi went missing last December from Battlefield. Turns out someone found her soon after and repeatedly posted her on the page but it wasn't until three months later that Mimi's owner saw it. She was three miles from her home!

And finally, Duchess went missing on January 15th in Springfield. She was repeatedly sighted but no one could catch her. A month later, she was spotted all the way in Nixa and with the help of animal control, they got her.

She was injured after he long adventure but is fine now and very happy to be back with her family.

If you want to check out all of our success stories, we have an album dedicated to them on the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page. And if you have a long lost pet, you can resubmit it every three days and we'll keep posting it.

